Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in ASML by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 740.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of ASML by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $668.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

