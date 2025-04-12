Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 22,189 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 370,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $84,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,035,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,146,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $489,600,000 after purchasing an additional 918,248 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,322,450 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,795,993,000 after purchasing an additional 625,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day moving average is $237.28.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNP

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.