Oder Investment Management LLC Has $738,000 Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oder Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,251,142,000 after acquiring an additional 875,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,715,668,000 after buying an additional 125,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,052,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,521,173,000 after acquiring an additional 468,203 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.08.

Home Depot stock opened at $353.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

