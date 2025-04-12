Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Reduced by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 1.2% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,413,809,000 after buying an additional 171,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $18,617,081,000 after acquiring an additional 375,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,582,568,000 after purchasing an additional 82,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $918.29 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $960.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $884.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total value of $100,259,088.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,583. The trade was a 88.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

