Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,508 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in CF Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,878,656. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,955. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.