Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.44, but opened at $43.12. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 469,324 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,838,755.86. This trade represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $197,358.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 99.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

