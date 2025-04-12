Bessemer Group Inc. Has $8.31 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. This represents a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $258.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.14 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 36.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

