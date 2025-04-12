STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $19.94. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 2,057,277 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STM

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 8.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 54.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,501 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,296 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.