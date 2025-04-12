Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $396,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,067,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,726,645,000 after acquiring an additional 215,344 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Garmin by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 675,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,421,000 after acquiring an additional 164,818 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Garmin by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 361,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,561,000 after purchasing an additional 159,860 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $32,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Garmin to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.80.

Garmin Trading Up 1.5 %

Garmin stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.16. The stock has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $138.86 and a 12-month high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.14, for a total value of $1,635,862.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,963,108.50. This represents a 4.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $609,677.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,342 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,094. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.