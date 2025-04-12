Legacy Investment Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Strategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,464 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Strategy comprises 1.3% of Legacy Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Strategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $299.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $295.80 and its 200-day moving average is $305.67. Strategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). Strategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total value of $5,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,423. This represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares worth $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Strategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Strategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Strategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Strategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.09.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

