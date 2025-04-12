Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,280 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in Adobe by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.12.

Adobe Trading Up 0.7 %

Adobe stock opened at $352.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.70. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. The trade was a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

