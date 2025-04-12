Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 15,097 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in EPAM Systems by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPAM Systems by 590.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.64. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.15 and a 12-month high of $269.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

