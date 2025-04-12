HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Position Increased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 337.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,061 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.44. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

