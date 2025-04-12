Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Has $101,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Target were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Invst LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.01 and its 200 day moving average is $131.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

TGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Target from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

