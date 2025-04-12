Sterling Capital Management LLC Buys 957 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,138,442,000 after acquiring an additional 784,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,244,812,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Baird R W downgraded Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $114.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.