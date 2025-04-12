Sterling Capital Management LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sterling Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $239.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.63.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $749,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,822 shares of company stock valued at $19,655,585. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PM. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

