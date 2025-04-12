U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GROW opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.90. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

