Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,770 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank grew its holdings in Republic Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.92 and a 12-month high of $249.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.24 and a 200-day moving average of $216.67.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RSG

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total value of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. This trade represents a 37.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.