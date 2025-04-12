Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG opened at $89.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $66.43 and a 52-week high of $153.82. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Melius Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DG

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total value of $76,628.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.