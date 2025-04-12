Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,302 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3,342.9% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,661.60. The trade was a 29.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,343 shares of company stock worth $13,488,337 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $116.05 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.13.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

