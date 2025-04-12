Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 12,445 Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Revvity by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Revvity by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Revvity by 5.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on RVTY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.75.

Revvity Stock Performance

RVTY opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07. Revvity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.61 and a 1 year high of $129.50.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,782. This trade represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

Further Reading

