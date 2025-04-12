QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.05, but opened at $3.73. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. QuantumScape shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 2,625,060 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 53,975 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $282,289.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,084. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 76,315 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $399,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,035.29. This trade represents a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,147 shares of company stock valued at $935,758 over the last ninety days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at $17,762,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QuantumScape by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,814,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,183,000 after buying an additional 2,066,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after buying an additional 956,072 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 479.0% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 558,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 462,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,091.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 396,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.07 and a quick ratio of 14.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

