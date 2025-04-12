Heritage Trust Co Buys Shares of 6,959 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 14.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.6% during the third quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 319,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.