Townsquare Capital LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $14,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Morningstar by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MORN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 59,544 shares of company stock valued at $18,770,097 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $273.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.06 and a 200-day moving average of $324.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

