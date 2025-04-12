Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 6,267 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 0.0% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,446,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,395,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,205,000 after acquiring an additional 905,328 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,322,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,745,858,000 after acquiring an additional 778,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,006,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $239,844,000 after purchasing an additional 749,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of AEM opened at $117.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.