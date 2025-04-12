Argent Trust Co Has $1.28 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Argent Trust Co raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 14,279.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,847 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,038,000 after buying an additional 136,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $9,483,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $82.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.48 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.