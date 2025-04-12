Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.18 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in eBay were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,214,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after buying an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after acquiring an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $40,805,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,302,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after acquiring an additional 606,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $71.61.

eBay Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays set a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,033 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total transaction of $67,072.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,225,644.40. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $497,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,665.80. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,176 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,432 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

