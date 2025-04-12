Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,800 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $131.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $139.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.39.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.