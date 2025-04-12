Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 46,317 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,182,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,686,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after buying an additional 801,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,658,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,121,000 after buying an additional 327,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after buying an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 53,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,730.48. This represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. The trade was a 2.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

