Neuberger Berman Group LLC Buys 7,586 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $531,706,000 after buying an additional 566,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $118,605,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,973,000 after acquiring an additional 250,746 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $50,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 448,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after purchasing an additional 215,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RMD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $213.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.44. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.19 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 25.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares in the company, valued at $18,695,249.98. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total value of $1,896,290.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,842,105.44. This trade represents a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

