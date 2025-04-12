Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gartner were worth $19,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,099,000 after buying an additional 103,814 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 8.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in Gartner by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $399.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $366.05 and a 52-week high of $584.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gartner

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total value of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.