Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $18.53 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $82.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.03 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.35.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

