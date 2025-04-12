EVR Research LP Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

EVR Research LP trimmed its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655,000 shares during the period. Grocery Outlet accounts for approximately 1.4% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 834,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 83,043 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 276.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,800. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and have sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $27.64.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.