EVR Research LP Trims Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

EVR Research LP lessened its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606,018 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet makes up about 3.6% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $10,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,010,000 after purchasing an additional 146,353 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $56.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.17, a PEG ratio of 82.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.