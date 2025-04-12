Qtron Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $790.00 to $690.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $720.47.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $564.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $631.27 and its 200 day moving average is $650.91. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $718.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

