Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.05.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $350.02 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $375.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.55. The company has a market cap of $133.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

