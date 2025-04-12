Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $90.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day moving average of $99.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

