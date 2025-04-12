Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 878 shares.The stock last traded at $86.12 and had previously closed at $86.69.
Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $691.50 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
