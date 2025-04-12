JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,113,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the previous session’s volume of 314,916 shares.The stock last traded at $58.14 and had previously closed at $58.88.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HELO. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,804,000.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.