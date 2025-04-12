iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 26,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 28,635 shares.The stock last traded at $75.69 and had previously closed at $77.35.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $951.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Value ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000.
About iShares Morningstar Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.