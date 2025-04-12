Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.85, but opened at $1.73. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 2,563,694 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on KOS. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.60 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.27.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.94.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $397.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 102,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $320,427.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,236,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,218,475.92. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 16,182 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $50,487.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 320,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,120.72. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 503,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,386 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.