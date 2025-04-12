Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $117,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after buying an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,039,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,165,000 after acquiring an additional 112,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 108,685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $233.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $209.64 and a 12-month high of $277.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4516 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.