LSV Asset Management Has $41.09 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,891,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $41,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

FSK opened at $18.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.