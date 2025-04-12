Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth $592,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Airbnb by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.6 %

ABNB stock opened at $114.54 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $166.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 183,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $28,926,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,046,300. This represents a 52.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,592 shares of company stock worth $308,485,023 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $134.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

