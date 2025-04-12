Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 489 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.58.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In related news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $202,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This trade represents a 7.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

