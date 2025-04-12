Best Industrial Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 9th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares in companies that operate in the industrial sector, including manufacturers, transportation firms, aerospace companies, and construction organizations. Their performance is often cyclical, closely tied to economic trends such as capital expenditures, manufacturing output, and overall industrial demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $12.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.19. The company had a trading volume of 80,685,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,859,539. The firm has a market cap of $753.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.34. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Broadcom stock traded up $6.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $162.94. 17,104,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,940,531. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $766.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.95.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $65.24. 17,870,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,929,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.69. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

