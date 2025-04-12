Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $102,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 26,735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,829,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total transaction of $2,835,138.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 274,312 shares of company stock worth $267,919,297. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $918.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $960.09 and a 200-day moving average of $884.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,017.31.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

