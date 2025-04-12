Distillate Capital Partners LLC Invests $19.79 Million in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 217,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 40.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.42.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

