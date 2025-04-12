Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,920,000 after purchasing an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.