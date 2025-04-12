Townsquare Capital LLC Has $39.47 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.81. The stock has a market cap of $238.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.20.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

